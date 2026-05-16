Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 50,655 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 589.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,247 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.21.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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