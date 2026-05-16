Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 75,885 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 245.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 141,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 978,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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