Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,355 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.6%

TDG stock opened at $1,148.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,203.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,290.09. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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