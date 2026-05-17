Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 54,672 Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.82.

View Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.0%

RYAN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 428,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here