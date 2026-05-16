Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

More Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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