Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 22,863 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 517.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Allstate were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 41.5% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Allstate estimates raised

Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Seeking Alpha: Allstate market fears of an auto crash are unfounded

A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. MSN article on insurance breakout

Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 estimates for later periods relative to some earlier forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm for long-term growth. Allstate analyst estimate changes

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $222.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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