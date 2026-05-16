Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 68,196 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 390,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,016 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,118 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,495,271.15. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,949 shares of company stock worth $902,747. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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