Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 66,702 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,702 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 3.2%

XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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