Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2,723.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,387 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 410,323 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in AT&T were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 2.5%

AT&T stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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