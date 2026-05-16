Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 928.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,623 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 119,731 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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