Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $3.16 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $660.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $710.74.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $540.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $655.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $466.38 and a 52 week high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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