Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 371.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,970 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 71,673 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its target on BWA, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone around the stock’s recent rebound and EV-related growth story. Article Title

TD Cowen also increased its target on BWA, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone around the stock’s recent rebound and EV-related growth story. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner’s latest earnings beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, and the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case.

BorgWarner’s latest earnings beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, and the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted BorgWarner’s role in the EV supply chain and its rally’s link to broader index performance, which is more sentiment/context than a new catalyst. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted BorgWarner’s role in the EV supply chain and its rally’s link to broader index performance, which is more sentiment/context than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: New insider-sale disclosures from the CEO and multiple vice presidents are weighing on sentiment, especially after several recent transactions. Article Title

New insider-sale disclosures from the CEO and multiple vice presidents are weighing on sentiment, especially after several recent transactions. Negative Sentiment: The broader equity selloff is hitting cyclical stocks harder than the market overall, which is pressuring BorgWarner even without fresh company-specific bad news.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $70.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 108,216 shares of company stock worth $6,552,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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