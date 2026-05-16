Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $6.17 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,617 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,963,343 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $8,052,537,000 after acquiring an additional 883,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $923,383,000 after acquiring an additional 158,077 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,600,016 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $610,369,000 after acquiring an additional 481,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,369 shares of company stock worth $8,618,692. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

More Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1%

WMB stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.47.

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Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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