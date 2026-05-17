Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 320.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.57 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,044.84. The trade was a 62.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,313 shares of company stock worth $64,308,373. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Article Title

Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Article Title

Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Positive Sentiment: Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Article Title

Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Positive Sentiment: Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Article Title

Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted insider selling of about $11 million over the past year, which can raise investor concern about management’s confidence in the near-term stock outlook. Article Title

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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