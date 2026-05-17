Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $3.69 Million in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,147 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $48,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 72.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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