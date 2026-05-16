Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $3.89 Million in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,557,000 after buying an additional 322,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after buying an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Roku by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,102,488 shares of the company's stock worth $110,392,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company's stock worth $96,723,000 after buying an additional 606,900 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Roku has a credible path to beat its full-year guidance, citing political advertising, higher World Cup viewership, and improving ad fill rates. The firm sees upside to about 25% year-over-year platform revenue growth in fiscal 2026, above Roku’s current guidance of roughly 21%. Article Title

Jefferies said Roku has a credible path to beat its full-year guidance, citing political advertising, higher World Cup viewership, and improving ad fill rates. The firm sees upside to about in fiscal 2026, above Roku’s current guidance of roughly 21%. Positive Sentiment: Roku’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $0.57 versus the $0.34 estimate and revenue of $1.25 billion topping forecasts. Revenue also rose 22.4% year over year , reinforcing the view that the business is still growing strongly.

Roku’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of versus the estimate and revenue of topping forecasts. Revenue also rose , reinforcing the view that the business is still growing strongly. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings and the broader consensus rating still sitting at Moderate Buy .

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings and the broader consensus rating still sitting at . Neutral Sentiment: Roku was also highlighted in “trending stock” coverage from Zacks, which mainly suggests increased investor interest rather than a clear new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Roku was also highlighted in “trending stock” coverage from Zacks, which mainly suggests increased investor interest rather than a clear new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Anthony Wood sold 75,000 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was planned in advance. Article Title

Roku Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 688,038 shares of company stock valued at $76,076,295 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here