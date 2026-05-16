Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $5.28 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

TJX Companies stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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