Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $8.50 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,631 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,794,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $746,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $51,680,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary point to PayPal trading at a discounted valuation, with support from Venmo growth, AI-commerce initiatives, and international expansion; several pieces argue the stock may be too cheap if execution improves. Article Title

Analysts and commentary point to PayPal trading at a discounted valuation, with support from Venmo growth, AI-commerce initiatives, and international expansion; several pieces argue the stock may be too cheap if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: PayPal’s Q1 results beat expectations on revenue and profit, and the company is leaning into a new strategy under its CEO, including AI tools for small businesses and a fee-waiver push that could support merchant growth. Article Title

PayPal’s Q1 results beat expectations on revenue and profit, and the company is leaning into a new strategy under its CEO, including AI tools for small businesses and a fee-waiver push that could support merchant growth. Positive Sentiment: PayPal’s partnership with Anthropic to bring AI services to small businesses reinforces its effort to modernize the platform and build new revenue opportunities. Article Title

PayPal’s partnership with Anthropic to bring AI services to small businesses reinforces its effort to modernize the platform and build new revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: The company reached a $30 million DOJ settlement over a past DEI-related program, removing a legal overhang but also highlighting governance and compliance scrutiny. Article Title

The company reached a $30 million DOJ settlement over a past DEI-related program, removing a legal overhang but also highlighting governance and compliance scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that UK regulators are investigating PayPal alongside Mastercard and Visa over digital-wallet competition add uncertainty, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Reports that UK regulators are investigating PayPal alongside Mastercard and Visa over digital-wallet competition add uncertainty, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain skeptical after the earnings call, citing margin pressure, transformation risk, and slower confidence in the turnaround story. Article Title

Some analysts remain skeptical after the earnings call, citing margin pressure, transformation risk, and slower confidence in the turnaround story. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to the quarter was muted despite the revenue beat, suggesting the market is still focused on margin trends and execution risk rather than near-term growth. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 1.4%

PayPal stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,018. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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