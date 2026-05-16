Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $9.56 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 658,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 803,570 shares of company stock worth $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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