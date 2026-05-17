Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 86,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,979.86. This represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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