Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,691,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $393.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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