Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,205 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,133,384 shares of the mining company's stock worth $192,951,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,500,193 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,600,436,000 after buying an additional 143,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,560.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Trending Headlines about Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $202.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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