Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company's stock.

More Otis Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.14 from $1.13 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.18 from $1.17, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research nudged up its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.14 from $1.13 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.18 from $1.17, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Even with some forecast cuts, Zacks still sees Otis earning above the current consensus for FY2026 at $4.22 per share versus $4.18 expected by analysts overall.

Even with some forecast cuts, Zacks still sees Otis earning above the current consensus for FY2026 at $4.22 per share versus $4.18 expected by analysts overall. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary focused on whether Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock and whether options traders are signaling a move, but no major company-specific operational update was included in these headlines. Do Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock?

Market commentary focused on whether Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock and whether options traders are signaling a move, but no major company-specific operational update was included in these headlines. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $4.22 from $4.29 and FY2027 EPS to $4.67 from $4.81, implying softer profitability expectations over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $4.22 from $4.29 and FY2027 EPS to $4.67 from $4.81, implying softer profitability expectations over the next couple of years. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q4 2027, and FY2028, which reinforces the cautious tone around Otis Worldwide’s earnings outlook.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Evercore started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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