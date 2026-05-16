Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 13,444 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,028,927 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,860,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,441 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $935,075,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,954,244 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $648,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,154 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TEL opened at $205.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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