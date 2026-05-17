Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $436.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.47 and a 1 year high of $448.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,778,624.78. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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