Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arch Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, and also slightly lifted its Q1 2028 forecast, signaling improving profit expectations. Arch Capital Group estimate updates

Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, and also slightly lifted its Q1 2028 forecast, signaling improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note highlighted Arch Capital’s strong premium growth, rising investment income and favorable property & casualty market trends, which support long-term expansion and may help justify the stock’s premium valuation. ACGL's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation: Hold or Buy?

An analyst note highlighted Arch Capital’s strong premium growth, rising investment income and favorable property & casualty market trends, which support long-term expansion and may help justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks trimmed several other future earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting some caution around the pace of earnings growth. Arch Capital Group estimate revisions

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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