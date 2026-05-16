Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crown by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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