Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock worth $880,199,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock worth $479,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $422.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.74 and a 200-day moving average of $485.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here