Qtron Investments LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $364.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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