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Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its ASML stake by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 541 shares and ending with 4,744 shares worth about $5.1 million.
  • Other large institutional investors have been adding to ASML, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 26.07% of the stock, underscoring continued institutional interest.
  • ASML has been supported by several positive developments, including Goldman Sachs reiterating a buy rating and renewed attention from investors because of its role in AI and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ASML by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,529.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,365.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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