Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,215 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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