Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM is Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s 3rd Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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