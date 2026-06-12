Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,184 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $156,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,953 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 207,378 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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