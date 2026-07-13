Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,037 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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