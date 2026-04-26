Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.69% of Qualcomm worth $19,524,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here