Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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