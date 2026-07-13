Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for about 0.5% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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