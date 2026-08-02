Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,831 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 43,795 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Wellington Grp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 417 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 259.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 8.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 34,456 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.62. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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