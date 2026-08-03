Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,757 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.65. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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