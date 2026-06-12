Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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