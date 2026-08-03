Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,238 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 589,717 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Qualcomm worth $383,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Qualcomm from $250.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.65. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.60.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 42.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,417. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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