Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Decreased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,429 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 15,977 shares of company stock worth $2,738,566 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors remain optimistic that Qualcomm can expand beyond handsets into AI infrastructure, custom silicon, data centers, automotive, robotics, and 6G, which could open larger and less cyclical growth markets. Barrons article

Investors remain optimistic that Qualcomm can expand beyond handsets into AI infrastructure, custom silicon, data centers, automotive, robotics, and 6G, which could open larger and less cyclical growth markets. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on Qualcomm to $280 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI expansion story. Insider Monkey article

Tigress Financial raised its price target on Qualcomm to $280 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI expansion story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted Qualcomm’s improving growth mix, especially in automotive and IoT, and some see meaningful upside if its data-center push gains traction. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts have highlighted Qualcomm’s improving growth mix, especially in automotive and IoT, and some see meaningful upside if its data-center push gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s enormous recent rally has made sentiment more volatile, with bullish analyst upgrades offset by warnings that the move may have outpaced fundamentals in the short term. Benzinga article

The stock’s enormous recent rally has made sentiment more volatile, with bullish analyst upgrades offset by warnings that the move may have outpaced fundamentals in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares pulled back as investors locked in gains after the AI chip rally, and macro concerns such as inflation added to the risk-off tone. CNBC article

Semiconductor shares pulled back as investors locked in gains after the AI chip rally, and macro concerns such as inflation added to the risk-off tone. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, arguing that Qualcomm’s rally may have run ahead of near-term fundamentals and that smartphone weakness still presents a headwind. Zacks article

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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