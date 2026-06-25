Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,229 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads.

The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer.

Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips.

Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy.

Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern.

Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm also said it is expanding its automotive design-win pipeline and entering robotics and industrial AI, which could help long-term growth but will take time to materialize.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $196.11 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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