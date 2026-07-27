Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,796 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 465,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.36% of Qualys worth $73,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,948.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,218.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 482.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.48 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $167.86. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Further Reading

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