Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR is Electron Capital Partners LLC's 9th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,642 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 59,086 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 3.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,594 shares of the construction company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $714.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.27 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $684.87 and its 200 day moving average is $562.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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