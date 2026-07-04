Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $667.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $711.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.63. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CICC Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $755.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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