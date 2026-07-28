Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $745.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $619.98 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.01 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $687.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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