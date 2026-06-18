Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 2.0% of 4D Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $714.41 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.27 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $684.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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