Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 44.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $769.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.56 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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