Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,134 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $626.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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